Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Significant Concern Over Cost Of Living - Poll

Saturday, 18 June 2022, 7:20 pm
Press Release: Family First New Zealand

A new nationwide poll has found significant concern about the cost of living and its effect not only on personal budgets but also the effect on other families in the community. More than half of New Zealanders are very concerned about the cost of living on the country as a whole.

In the poll of 1,200 New Zealanders surveyed this month by Curia Market Research, respondents were asked: “To what extent are you concerned about the cost of living over the next six months for the country as a whole, but also at a personal and at a local level?”

88% are very or fairly concerned about cost of living impacting the country as a whole, 67% about impacting them personally, and 74% about impacting people in their local communities.

 CountCol %
Cost of living concern - country as a wholeVery concerned59752%
Fairly concerned40736%
Not very concerned888%
Not at all concerned151%
Unsure383%
Total1146100%
Cost of living concern - you personallyVery concerned37132%
Fairly concerned40435%
Not very concerned24221%
Not at all concerned1029%
Unsure262%
Total1145100%
Cost of living concern - people in your local areasVery concerned40936%
Fairly concerned43638%
Not very concerned19617%
Not at all concerned605%
Unsure444%
Total1145100%

Females were more likely than males to be “very concerned”. The 18-39 year olds were more likely to be very concerned about the cost of living on them personally. Interestingly, the concern was similar irrespective of deprivation level.

Labour voters were the least concerned in comparison with voters of the other major parties (National, ACT, Greens) about the cost of living on the country and on them personally, but were slightly more concerned about the effect on people in their local area.

Family First is calling on the introduction of price freezes on fuel and food to help combat the cost of living. Several European countries have capped prices for basic food groups such as sugar, flour, sunflower oil milk and some meats, as well as an interest rate freeze on mortgages and utilities.

The nationwide poll was carried out between June 1 and June 12, and has a margin of error of +/- 2.8%.

READ THE FULL POLL RESULTS

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family First New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Penny Wong Visit


Good grief. Has foreign policy commentary really devolved to the point where our diplomatic effort is being measured by how many overseas trips have been taken by our Foreign Minister? Weird, but apparently so. All this week, a series of media policy wonks have been invidiously comparing how many trips offshore Nanaia Mahuta has been taking, when compared to her Australian counterpart. Even allowing for how Covid has made foreign trips a rarity for everyone over the past two years… If we’re truly going to resort to a frequent flier standard for measuring diplomatic effectiveness, then Murray McCully would be the greatest Foreign Minister in this country’s history. Believe me, he wasn’t...
More>>



 
 


Government: Reconnecting Across The Tasman
Aotearoa New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong, met in Wellington today... More>>

Travel: Pre-departure Tests Removed From June 20
Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need a COVID-19 pre-departure test from 11.59pm Monday 20 June, COVID-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>




Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 