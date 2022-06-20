Metlink Rail Services Disruption – 20 June 2022
Monday, 20 June 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: Metlink
Significant disruption to train services on the Metlink
rail network can be expected for the next few hours as
Metlink, train operator Transdev and Kiwirail continue to
investigate options for the resumption of regular
services.
The next meeting between the parties is at
11:00am and an update will be provided as soon as new
information is available.
This service disruption
follows a signal fault at Wellington Junction early this
morning. As a consequence, Metlink has introduced a
disruption timetable. The following schedule is current
until further notice:
- Melling branch services
have
- been temporarily cancelled.
- All
services from Upper Hutt and Waikanae are running every 30
minutes
- Johnsonville and Wairarapa service are
running as normal.
Bus replacements are in place
where possible but Metlink urge the public to make
alternative travel arrangements where possible to avoid
lengthy delays.
Passengers should regularly check the
Metlink website for information on current services. Any
changes will be posted as soon as
possible.
