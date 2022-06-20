Metlink Rail Services Disruption – 20 June 2022

Significant disruption to train services on the Metlink rail network can be expected for the next few hours as Metlink, train operator Transdev and Kiwirail continue to investigate options for the resumption of regular services.

The next meeting between the parties is at 11:00am and an update will be provided as soon as new information is available.

This service disruption follows a signal fault at Wellington Junction early this morning. As a consequence, Metlink has introduced a disruption timetable. The following schedule is current until further notice:

Melling branch services have

been temporarily cancelled.

All services from Upper Hutt and Waikanae are running every 30 minutes

Johnsonville and Wairarapa service are running as normal.

Bus replacements are in place where possible but Metlink urge the public to make alternative travel arrangements where possible to avoid lengthy delays.

Passengers should regularly check the Metlink website for information on current services. Any changes will be posted as soon as possible.

