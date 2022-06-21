Metlink Train Services Resume Normal Timetables
Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 9:59 am
Press Release: Metlink
Following the resolution by Kiwirail of the signalling
issues that affected Metlink’s rail services yesterday and
this morning, normal timetables have resumed on all lines.
Passengers are advised to monitor the Metlink website and
app for the latest information updates on all services.
Metlink would like to thank passengers for their patience
during the recent period of
disruption.
