Firearms Incident Near Matamata
Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Enquiries are continuing following a firearms incident in
Wardville near
Matamata this morning.
Police were
initially called to Waghorn Road just after 1.35am after a
report
a person had been injured.
A man was located
a short distance from a rural property with a
gunshot
injury and taken to hospital in a serious
condition. He is currently
undergoing
surgery.
Local police, supported by the AOS and Eagle
Air Support Unit, have been
searching the wider area for
a person of interest.
The person has not been located
at this time.
Indications are that the incident was
not gang-related and the individuals
were known to each
other.
A forensic examination is underway on Waghorn
Road where the incident
occurred. Cordons remain in place
and the rural community will notice an
increased Police
presence in the area.
If anyone in the area notices
anything out of the ordinary on their property,
including
people who are not known to them, gates left open,
equipment
tampered with or vehicles taken, please call
Police on 111 and quote event
number
P050980430.
