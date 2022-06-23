Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Four arrests following Rototuna incident

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 12:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Four people have been arrested in a stolen vehicle in Pukekohe following an aggravated robbery in Rototuna, Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when an alleged offender was interrupted while interfering with a vehicle in a supermarket car park about 4pm on 21 June.

The alleged offender and victim got into a brief altercation. A second offender then began assaulting the victim.

A third offender then drove a vehicle toward a witness who attempted to intervene.

The vehicle hit the witness, who suffered injuries to his leg.

The first offender then began to assault the witness as he lay on the ground.

The group of three offenders got into a car that had been stolen on the previous evening in Porirua, and left the scene.

Shortly before 2pm yesterday, Wednesday 22 June, Police received information that the stolen vehicle had been seen in Glenfield, Auckland.

Police located the vehicle, which headed south on the Northern motorway before being spiked by Police at Pukekohe.

The four occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and were arrested.

A youth has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Another youth and an 18-year-old female have been charged with aggravated robbery.

All four people arrested were charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The group are due to appear in Hamilton Youth and District Courts today.

