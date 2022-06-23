Governor-General Serves The Whānau At The Compassion Soup Kitchen

A warm welcome greeted the Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro, on her visit to the Compassion Soup Kitchen on Saturday 18 June. Serving as a volunteer to the whānau guests who came for a hot meal, the Governor-General's visit coincided with the 187th birthday celebration of Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert.

Accompanied by His Excellency Richard Davies, Dame Cindy was welcomed by Danny Karatea-Goddard, Co-Chief Executive - Tumu Whakarae – of the Sisters of Compassion Group, and Sam Johnson, Soup Kitchen Manager.

Established by Meri Hōhepa 121 years ago the Compassion Soup Kitchen, located at 132 Tory Street in central Wellington, is a key component of food security in Wellington. After a health and safety briefing, Dame Cindy and Dr. Richard Davies prepared themselves and put on the standard personal protective equipment (PPE), and set about serving meals and talking to whānau guests for 1 1/2 hours.

On completing the evening meal service, they highlighted the work of the Compassion Soup Kitchen in continuing Mother Aubert's remarkable legacy by supporting people in need in our community.

‘Although the mission of Meri Hōhepa was to ensure there was no need for a soup kitchen in Wellington, the need for a free warm meal is increasing for many in our city’ said Dr Chris Gallavin Co-Chief Executive – Tumu Whakare. ‘Over the coming months, we will be doing all we can to step-up to meet that need’, he added.

The Compassion Soup Kitchen serves nearly 200 meals each day and has delivered over 50,000 meals in the last twelve months, serving breakfast between 7:45 am and 8:45 am and dinner between 4:45 pm and 5:45 pm, from Monday to Saturday. ‘Whomever walks through that door in need gets a meal’ said Sam Johnson, the Soup Kitchen manager.

Dame Cindy's visit formed part of a series of activities to mark the anniversary of the birth of Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert, who was also remembered in a special Mass held at the Chapel of Our Lady's Home of Compassion, in Island Bay on Sunday, 19 June.

The ceremony was led by Cardinal John Dew, who highlighted how Meri Hōhepa had a heart full of love for all, saying: "Let us have a heart like an artichoke and so big that everyone can have a leaf of it".

The 187th-anniversary celebration recalled the legacy of Suzanne Aubert, who was born on 19 June 1835 in Saint-Symphorien-de-Lay, near Lyon in France, and emigrated to Aotearoa New Zealand in 1860.

Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert was a prominent teacher, nurse, health care innovator, social welfare pioneer and advocate for disadvantaged children, the poor and the sick 'of all faiths and none'.

© Scoop Media

