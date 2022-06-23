Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Governor-General Serves The Whānau At The Compassion Soup Kitchen

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Compassion Soup Kitchen

A warm welcome greeted the Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro, on her visit to the Compassion Soup Kitchen on Saturday 18 June. Serving as a volunteer to the whānau guests who came for a hot meal, the Governor-General's visit coincided with the 187th birthday celebration of Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert.

Accompanied by His Excellency Richard Davies, Dame Cindy was welcomed by Danny Karatea-Goddard, Co-Chief Executive - Tumu Whakarae – of the Sisters of Compassion Group, and Sam Johnson, Soup Kitchen Manager.

Established by Meri Hōhepa 121 years ago the Compassion Soup Kitchen, located at 132 Tory Street in central Wellington, is a key component of food security in Wellington. After a health and safety briefing, Dame Cindy and Dr. Richard Davies prepared themselves and put on the standard personal protective equipment (PPE), and set about serving meals and talking to whānau guests for 1 1/2 hours.

On completing the evening meal service, they highlighted the work of the Compassion Soup Kitchen in continuing Mother Aubert's remarkable legacy by supporting people in need in our community.

‘Although the mission of Meri Hōhepa was to ensure there was no need for a soup kitchen in Wellington, the need for a free warm meal is increasing for many in our city’ said Dr Chris Gallavin Co-Chief Executive – Tumu Whakare. ‘Over the coming months, we will be doing all we can to step-up to meet that need’, he added.

The Compassion Soup Kitchen serves nearly 200 meals each day and has delivered over 50,000 meals in the last twelve months, serving breakfast between 7:45 am and 8:45 am and dinner between 4:45 pm and 5:45 pm, from Monday to Saturday. ‘Whomever walks through that door in need gets a meal’ said Sam Johnson, the Soup Kitchen manager.

Dame Cindy's visit formed part of a series of activities to mark the anniversary of the birth of Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert, who was also remembered in a special Mass held at the Chapel of Our Lady's Home of Compassion, in Island Bay on Sunday, 19 June.

The ceremony was led by Cardinal John Dew, who highlighted how Meri Hōhepa had a heart full of love for all, saying: "Let us have a heart like an artichoke and so big that everyone can have a leaf of it".

The 187th-anniversary celebration recalled the legacy of Suzanne Aubert, who was born on 19 June 1835 in Saint-Symphorien-de-Lay, near Lyon in France, and emigrated to Aotearoa New Zealand in 1860.

Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert was a prominent teacher, nurse, health care innovator, social welfare pioneer and advocate for disadvantaged children, the poor and the sick 'of all faiths and none'.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Compassion Soup Kitchen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>


Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 