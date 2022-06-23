Make A Difference, Take A Stand

An opportunity to make a real difference to local communities across the Waikato District is up for grabs, with several elected member changes happening at Waikato District Council this election year including a change in the Mayoral seat.

If you’ve been itching to make a difference to your local community then now is the time for you to consider whether you’re ready to stand up and be counted. Waikato District Council’s candidate information evenings, being held between 27 and 30 June, offer an ideal opportunity to learn more about what might be involved in becoming a local Councillor.

There’s no better time than right now to get involved in local democracy. With long-term Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson stepping down, Council is seeking someone to fill his shoes, plus there’s an opportunity to put your name forward for two brand-new Māori seats with new wards created as part of the recent representation review – you could be one of the first to lead the Waikato District into a more representative and inclusive future.

Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion says “2022 is a year which will see some significant changes in our district. As well as all the changes to the representation, it is the first election in a COVID-19 world.

Local democracy is about more than just a seat at the table. It’s about the right people representing the right communities, it’s about making your vote count by aligning it with the candidate who identifies with your issues, it’s about looking to the future to really ask yourself what you can do to make your little slice of the community a better place to live, work, and thrive”.

Whether you’re keen to put your name forward for councillor, community board member, or go the full nine yards and stand for Mayor, if you’re ready to make a difference then join us at one of our upcoming events to start your journey.

Session dates and locations:

Candidate nominations will be open for four weeks from Friday 15 July. For more information please visit the Waikato District Council website.

