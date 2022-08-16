Nominations Increase For Whangārei 2022 Local Elections

With the close of nominations at 12pm on 12 August, Whangarei District Council recorded an increase in candidate numbers for the 2022 local elections, up 21% from the 2019 local elections. The final tally showed 7 Mayoral nominations, up from 3 in 2019, with a total of 46 candidates, up from 38 in 2019.

Incumbent Mayor Sheryl Mai will not be standing in these elections.

Whangarei District Council Chief Executive, Simon Weston was pleased to see the improvement in candidate numbers, along with a good mix of youth and experience.

“The 2022 local elections come on the back of an extended time of upheaval in the wake of COVID-19. I am pleased with the strength of numbers we’ve seen come through for these elections, and I thank everyone for their community spirit in standing for our Council.”

“This is a great outcome for our Council, and the people of our District.”

Huānga Māori - Manager of Māori Outcomes, Mark Scott was equally impressed with the final numbers at the close of nominations.

“With our first ever Māori Ward in place for these elections, it’s fantastic to see six unique candidates step forward for consideration by those on the Māori roll. This is a game-changer for tangata whenua, and something that will inspire stronger involvement in our local government processes.

This will continue to be a journey of firsts for all involved, but this is a very strong move in the right direction.”

The full list of Whangarei District Council candidates for the 2022 local elections is available for viewing online at www.wdc.govt.nz/Candidates

