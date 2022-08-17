Government Is On Notice: Last Chance To Fund ECE Pay Parity In 2023

The Government’s half-kept promises on pay parity funding for early childhood teachers have created a dire situation for ECE services who are desperate to do right by their teachers.

Briefing documents released by Treasury show the Government reduced pay parity funding for early childhood teachers in its May Budget to limit its education spending.

“As an ECE membership organisation, we know our ECE services are desperate to pay teachers more but also keep fees affordable for whānau so no child misses out on early learning. Government is forcing them into an untenable choice,” Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ chief executive Kathy Wolfe says.

Kathy Wolfe said the Government had promised pay parity during the last election but so far delivered only half-kept promises in the 2021 and 2022 Budgets.

“It is a graphic example of how the skilled, degree-qualified and mainly female ECE workforce continue to be undervalued by government politicians and officials alike,” says Kathy Wolfe.

“Government keeps telling us they’ll deliver when in reality, inadequate ECE funding is ongoing and pay parity for teachers continues to be unaffordable for most ECE services.

“Unless the Government addresses the fundamental issue of adequate funding for ECE services to pay their teachers fairly, the critical shortage of ECE teachers will continue.

“The Government has one last chance to make good on its ECE pay parity promises in Budget 2023 – ECE teachers and young tamariki deserve it.”

About Te Rito Maioha

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand is a leading provider of early childhood and primary teacher education, new knowledge, best practice and advocacy.

As a specialist tertiary provider, we grow skilled, qualified early childhood and primary teachers with a range of undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate qualifications. Our research and new knowledge shapes teacher education, professional development and best practice.

As a membership organisation we advocate on behalf of ECE kaiako, leaders and services for high quality early childhood education where all tamariki can learn and thrive.

