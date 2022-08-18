New Service To Hear Complaints About Conversion Practices

People who believe they have experienced conversion practices can now turn to the Human Rights Commission for support. Te Kāhui Tika Tangata, the Human Rights Commission, today launched a civil redress process for survivors of conversion practices, six months after the historic Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Act 2022 passed.

“Our service is a formal way to address some of the deep harm experienced by the rainbow community in Aotearoa New Zealand under the guise of conversion practices,” says Conversion Practices Support Services Manager Andre Afamasaga (he/him).

“It provides a pathway to acknowledge the experiences of survivors and an opportunity to gain some closure. It will help many to begin healing and move forward from their experiences.”

The Commission is offering a free, confidential and impartial dispute resolution process for survivors of conversion practices. Mr Afamasaga says that sometimes people don’t realise they’ve been subjected to conversion practices until after the fact.

The Commission’s service will help people to understand what a conversion practice is and the support available to them. It could also connect them to Police, with their consent, if the situation may meet the threshold of a criminal offence.

“If your complaint isn’t resolved during our disputes resolution process, you can go to the Human Rights Review Tribunal who can make findings and orders. You can apply for free legal representation from the Office of Human Rights Proceedings.

“This is a significant milestone, and it will help victims of conversion practices gain access to justice,” says Mr Afamasaga.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt applauded the movement of groups and people who campaigned tirelessly to put an end to conversion practices.

Ongoing support needed

“I very much welcome the government funding for the establishment of this service, and the feedback we have heard from survivors and the sector underlines the need for continued funding beyond this initial period. This also includes focused funding for psychosocial support. Currently, survivors of conversion practices are left with the burden of paying for these services themselves,” says Mr Hunt.

“I’m proud of the hard work our team has done to engage communities to build a tangible, people-oriented service available to anyone around the country.

“Together we are moving closer to an Aotearoa New Zealand where conversion practices no longer happen, and rainbow community members are safe to be who they are, without stigma or anyone trying to change or suppress them,” says Mr Hunt.

The Commission also has an important role to play in education and prevention of conversion practices over the next year.

“We wish to build relationships and understand how to support education for religious, cultural and family communities. The aim is to help people to fully understand the harm caused by conversion practices and how they can support its elimination,” says Mr Afamasaga.

“Our goal is to help community spaces become safer for members who also identify as rainbow, takatāpui or LGBTQIA+. The Commission welcomes contact from any groups that would like to join us on the journey to this future,” says Mr Afamasaga.

Anyone who thinks they may have experienced conversion practices, or has questions about the conversion practices legislation, is encouraged to contact the Commission on 0800 496 877 or to email infoline@hrc.co.nzfor more information.

Background information

In February 2022 the Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Act 2022 was passed that makes it a criminal offence to perform conversion practices in Aotearoa.

Conversion practices are any practice that seeks to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. These practices have no therapeutic value or basis in medicine, and there is no evidence that a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity can be changed.

Further information about reporting conversion practices, the new law and how it applies, and support for survivors is available on the Commission’s website www.hrc.co.nz

