Nelson Marlborough State Highway Update

State Highway closures remain in place as the region continues to experience heavy rainfall.

Nelson:

State Highway 6 along Atawhai Drive will be closed from 7 pm tonight. This route has risk from a large slip that continues to move. Contractors will escort affected residents through the affected area until 7 pm tonight. The road will be re-evaluated in the morning.

State Highway 6 Rocks Road will remain closed overnight, and its status will be updated by midday tomorrow. A further inspection of the cliff face will be carried out in the morning.

Marlborough:

The State Highway 6 road closure to Nelson will be extended from Havelock to Renwick at 7 pm. State Highway 63 through the Wairau Valley will be closed at 7 pm due to the risk of further overnight flooding. Its status will be reassessed early tomorrow morning.

State Highway Closures:

SH6 Nelson to Blenheim. From 7 pm, closed between Bayview Road and the SH6/SH62 roundabout near Renwick. There is no detour available from 7 pm because of the planned SH63 closure

SH6 Nelson, Rocks Road. Closed between Haven Road and Bisley Avenue due to the risk of a significant slip. The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax St, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd. This route is available for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV). There are no alternative routes through the city due to height and weight restrictions. All vehicles must comply with speed restrictions.

SH63 Wairau Valley. Closed due to flooding risk from 7 pm There will be no direct or alternative route between Marlborough and Nelson or from Marlborough to Tasman and the West Coast.



Road users must be prepared for hazards – slips, treefalls, rockfalls, and flooding. This also applies when closed roads reopen. Contractors will be clearing slips and debris. Drivers need to be aware of this work, respect road work sites and be prepared for delays.

Slips and localised flooding are an ongoing risk. Road users should be prepared for delays and further road closures if the weather worsens.

For those living in affected areas, please avoid unnecessary travel. If you have to use the roads, check their status before you go, and make sure you stay up to date on weather warnings and Civil Defence alerts.

