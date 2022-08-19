Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Marlborough State Highway Update

Friday, 19 August 2022, 6:15 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

State Highway closures remain in place as the region continues to experience heavy rainfall.

Nelson:

State Highway 6 along Atawhai Drive will be closed from 7 pm tonight. This route has risk from a large slip that continues to move. Contractors will escort affected residents through the affected area until 7 pm tonight. The road will be re-evaluated in the morning.

State Highway 6 Rocks Road will remain closed overnight, and its status will be updated by midday tomorrow. A further inspection of the cliff face will be carried out in the morning.

Marlborough:

The State Highway 6 road closure to Nelson will be extended from Havelock to Renwick at 7 pm. State Highway 63 through the Wairau Valley will be closed at 7 pm due to the risk of further overnight flooding. Its status will be reassessed early tomorrow morning.

State Highway Closures:

  • SH6 Nelson to Blenheim. From 7 pm, closed between Bayview Road and the SH6/SH62 roundabout near Renwick.
    • There is no detour available from 7 pm because of the planned SH63 closure
  • SH6 Nelson, Rocks Road. Closed between Haven Road and Bisley Avenue due to the risk of a significant slip.
    • The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax St, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd. This route is available for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV). There are no alternative routes through the city due to height and weight restrictions. All vehicles must comply with speed restrictions.
  • SH63 Wairau Valley. Closed due to flooding risk from 7 pm
    • There will be no direct or alternative route between Marlborough and Nelson or from Marlborough to Tasman and the West Coast.

Road users must be prepared for hazards – slips, treefalls, rockfalls, and flooding. This also applies when closed roads reopen. Contractors will be clearing slips and debris. Drivers need to be aware of this work, respect road work sites and be prepared for delays.

Slips and localised flooding are an ongoing risk. Road users should be prepared for delays and further road closures if the weather worsens.

For those living in affected areas, please avoid unnecessary travel. If you have to use the roads, check their status before you go, and make sure you stay up to date on weather warnings and Civil Defence alerts.

Waka Kotahi Journey Planner

MetService warnings and watches

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 