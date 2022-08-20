Marlborough Weather Event Update

Reconnaissance work has been carried out today in areas that have been significantly impacted by the rain event.

Civil Defence Emergency teams have assisted with the delivery of medication and other essential items to isolated communities around the Marlborough region including Canvastown, Rai Valley and those in the Marlborough Sounds. The team has also coordinated and actioned essential medical requirements.

State Highways and local road closures

Due to slips, State Highway 1 between Spring Creek and Koromiko will now reopen at 7.00 pm tonight. An engineer’s assessment of the Wairau Bridge has deemed it safe to reopen.

State Highway 6 from Rapaura Road to Hira remains closed. State Highway 63 between Renwick and St Arnaud is also closed due to a significant Branch River bridge approach washout, as well as damage further West to the Wash Bridge approaches. This means there is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson.

A number of local roads around the region also remain closed this evening. For a full list of closures visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

Surface water contamination

People are advised to treat all surface water as if it is contaminated with sewerage. Please take hygiene precautions when coming into contact with surface water.

Drinking water advice

The Public Health Service recommends people on their own water supply, who are affected by flooding, to boil their water. Flood water can contain bugs that can make people sick.

For further information about treating drinking water visit: www.healthed.govt.nz/resource/water-collection-tanks-and-safe-household-water or www.esr.cri.nz/assets/WATER-CONTENT/ESR0940-Household-water-supply.pdf

Marlborough District designated under the Building Act 20004

Civil Defence Emergency Management has today designated, under the Building Act 2004, the Marlborough District to manage buildings that have been affected by land damage as a result of the severe weather event.

The designation aims to assist authorised civil defence emergency management officials and engineers to effectively carry out rapid building assessments following an emergency event.

This designation will be reviewed every 90 days by Marlborough District Council and Civil Defence Emergency Management, to confirm that the powers conferred by the designation are required to manage the response and recovery.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter, Brian FM on 100.9FM, and the Council website for further information. People in the Marlborough Sounds are advised to listen to Marlborough Marine Radio for information.

