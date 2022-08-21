Flood-impacted Homeowners Urged To Call Their Private Insurer

As Nelson residents start the clean-up following recent severe weather, ICNZ Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa and Toka Tū Āke EQC are urging people to contact their insurer as their first port of call to ensure the claims process is as easy and efficient as possible.

Customers’ private insurers are the single point of contact for insurance, as insurers now manage EQCover claims on behalf of Toka Tū Āke EQC.

“We advise all homeowners if they have damage to their home and / or residential land to contact their insurer first. They’ll let you know what you need to do next, how to claim and what damage may be covered by your insurance or EQCover,” says Mr Grafton, ICNZ Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa Chief Executive.

“This means that if your home and property have been damaged, your insurer will assess, manage and settle the entire claim – including the EQCover portion, if applicable - for you."

Mr Grafton says the recovery from a flood and landslides can be extensive, with insurers and Crown entity Toka Tū Ake EQC having a role in assisting the recovery of the communities affected.

EQCover is unique as it is the only insurance providing cover for some residential land, with limits, damaged by a storm or flood. Home and contents damage are covered by private insurance according to the terms of an individual’s policy.

Toka Tū Āke EQC Chief Readiness Officer Kate Tod said the partnership with private insurers gives customers clarity and certainty sooner in what can be a stressful time.

“We expect that for many customers, by calling their insurer and having one point of contact, the simplicity this brings will enable them to get back on their on their feet as soon as possible.”

Ms Tod reminded people that the safety and welfare of family, friends and neighbours always comes first after severe weather events.

“Contact your insurer so they can help you with any repairs you need, and you can focus on looking after yourselves, your families, and your friends.”

Mr Grafton says that if you are not sure who to talk to, contact your insurer and they will be able to help you.

“If you haven’t been in touch about your claim, we urge you to contact your insurer or broker as soon as you can so they can support you,” says Mr Grafton.

EQCover provides natural hazard insurance for residential homes and some areas of residential land after earthquakes, landslips, volcanoes, tsunami and hydrothermal activity. It also provides cover for storm or flood damage to some residential land only. EQCover for residential land applies to:

· Residential land under your home and outbuildings (e.g. shed or garage).

· Residential land within 8m of your home and outbuildings.

· Primary accessways out to 60m from your home and fully within the property boundary unless you hold an easement over that land (but not including an artificial surface such as concrete or asphalt – some surfaces may be covered by private insurance).

· Retaining walls that support insured structures and insured land.

· Bridges and culverts, as long as they are situated fully within the property boundary (if any part of a bridge or culvert lies outside the property boundary, the entire structure is not covered.)

© Scoop Media

