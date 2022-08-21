Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Flood-impacted Homeowners Urged To Call Their Private Insurer

Sunday, 21 August 2022, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

As Nelson residents start the clean-up following recent severe weather, ICNZ Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa and Toka Tū Āke EQC are urging people to contact their insurer as their first port of call to ensure the claims process is as easy and efficient as possible.

Customers’ private insurers are the single point of contact for insurance, as insurers now manage EQCover claims on behalf of Toka Tū Āke EQC.

“We advise all homeowners if they have damage to their home and / or residential land to contact their insurer first. They’ll let you know what you need to do next, how to claim and what damage may be covered by your insurance or EQCover,” says Mr Grafton, ICNZ Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa Chief Executive.

“This means that if your home and property have been damaged, your insurer will assess, manage and settle the entire claim – including the EQCover portion, if applicable - for you."

Mr Grafton says the recovery from a flood and landslides can be extensive, with insurers and Crown entity Toka Tū Ake EQC having a role in assisting the recovery of the communities affected.

EQCover is unique as it is the only insurance providing cover for some residential land, with limits, damaged by a storm or flood. Home and contents damage are covered by private insurance according to the terms of an individual’s policy.

Toka Tū Āke EQC Chief Readiness Officer Kate Tod said the partnership with private insurers gives customers clarity and certainty sooner in what can be a stressful time.

“We expect that for many customers, by calling their insurer and having one point of contact, the simplicity this brings will enable them to get back on their on their feet as soon as possible.”

Ms Tod reminded people that the safety and welfare of family, friends and neighbours always comes first after severe weather events.

“Contact your insurer so they can help you with any repairs you need, and you can focus on looking after yourselves, your families, and your friends.”

Mr Grafton says that if you are not sure who to talk to, contact your insurer and they will be able to help you.

“If you haven’t been in touch about your claim, we urge you to contact your insurer or broker as soon as you can so they can support you,” says Mr Grafton.

EQCover provides natural hazard insurance for residential homes and some areas of residential land after earthquakes, landslips, volcanoes, tsunami and hydrothermal activity. It also provides cover for storm or flood damage to some residential land only. EQCover for residential land applies to:

· Residential land under your home and outbuildings (e.g. shed or garage).

· Residential land within 8m of your home and outbuildings.

· Primary accessways out to 60m from your home and fully within the property boundary unless you hold an easement over that land (but not including an artificial surface such as concrete or asphalt – some surfaces may be covered by private insurance).

· Retaining walls that support insured structures and insured land.

· Bridges and culverts, as long as they are situated fully within the property boundary (if any part of a bridge or culvert lies outside the property boundary, the entire structure is not covered.)

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Insurance Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 