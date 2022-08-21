Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough August Weather Event Update #4

Sunday, 21 August 2022, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Emergency Management Minister, Hon Kieran McAnulty, will travel to Blenheim to meet with Marlborough Mayor, John Leggett, tomorrow afternoon. During his visit, Minister McAnulty will see first-hand the damage to the region following the recent rain event.

Havelock water

Council has completed a further inspection of the Havelock water leak.

The leak is on the pipeline leading up to the Havelock reservoir however, a slip just below the reservoir means it is currently too unsafe to repair.

Council has stopped the water flow out of the broken section of pipe retaining water supply to Havelock.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer, Stephen Rooney, says the leak will be repaired as soon as it is safe to do so. “The good news is this work will not impact households in Havelock so people will be able to flush their toilets during the repair,” Mr Rooney said.

Civil Defence Emergency Management will arrange for the removal of the port-a-loos in Havelock in the coming days.

Drinking water advice

The Public Health Service recommends people on their own water supply, who are affected by flooding, to boil their water. Flood water can contain bugs that can make people sick.

For further information about treating drinking water visit: www.healthed.govt.nz/resource/water-collection-tanks-and-safe-household-water or www.esr.cri.nz/assets/WATER-CONTENT/ESR0940-Household-water-supply.pdf

Rai Valley animal welfare

Rai Valley remains cut off from both Blenheim and Nelson and there are ongoing concerns regarding stock welfare.

Sarah White from the Marlborough Rural Support Trust said Rai Valley farmers are currently dumping milk and many have lost hay and baleage supplies.

A meeting is planned for this week with representatives from the Ministry for Primary Industries and farming groups to assess the area’s most immediate needs.

“Right now farmers are going through the motions, they know what to do, but we need to look ahead and make sure their needs are met,” Ms White said.

“Their needs are mostly centred around machinery required to get their farms back up and running, feed to replace supplies washed away in floodwaters and manpower to repair damage,” she said.

Farmers were also investigating ways of sending their milking herds out of the area so they could be milked.

“With calving in full swing there were concerns over how farmers would cop,” Ms White said.

State Highways and local roads

An update on the closures of State Highway 6, Nelson to Blenheim, and State Highway 63, from Renwick to Saint Arnaud will be provided on Tuesday 23 August.

Meanwhile, State Highway 6 between Renwick and Havelock is restricted to emergency access only.

Waka Kotahi stated there is extensive flood damage to this area and ask that people respect the road closure as contractors and emergency services are the priority.

A number of local roads around the region also remain closed. For a full list of closures visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 