Wellbeing And Safety Projects Find Favour With Ōtūmoetai Community

Monday, 22 August 2022, 6:04 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Projects to support better walking and cycling connections have been given the thumbs up by communities on the Ōtūmoetai Peninsula.

Better walking and cycling connections, safety improvements at key intersections and growth of commercial/retail centres received a thumbs up during community consultation on a plan for the future of Ōtūmoetai Peninsula.

Tauranga is growing quickly and the suburbs of Ōtūmoetai, Matua, Brookfield, Bellevue and Judea will see big changes over the next 30 years. The final plan will support the wellbeing of these communities as Tauranga continues to grow.

Tauranga City Council’s Team Leader: Urban Communities, Carl Lucca, says it’s crucial that Council plans ahead to make sure we have enough homes, suitable ways to get around, and community spaces to support the wellbeing of everyone who lives on the Ōtūmoetai Peninsula.

The community was initially asked to give feedback on what they would like to see in the future via the Take me to the future: Ōtūmoetai 2050 project in March to April.

Feedback was used to identify 60 different projects which will improve how people get around and provide the community amenities and facilities needed to support increased housing density.

In June this year the community had an opportunity to give feedback on these projects, through an online survey and interactive mapping tool, which gave people the ability to like or dislike the projects, as well as adding comments.

“Thank you to everyone who shared their thoughts with us. We received some great feedback from the community, which showed general support for the majority of projects,” says Carl.

“There was very strong support for the Matua, Brookfield and Cherrywood commercial/retail centres to grow over time, with more retail, food and commercial options in all three centres.

“We also received strong support for housing intensification in the Brookfield centre, with general support for housing intensification around other centres on the peninsula,” says Carl.

“The community did tell us however, that any growth would need to be supported with improved access for all abilities to green spaces and improved walking and cycling networks and public transport options.”

Safety was also a key concern in the community, with a proposed upgrade of key intersections to encourage slower vehicle speeds and improved safety for all modes of transport receiving a lot of support.

There was general support for projects seeking to improve existing off-road paths for multipurpose use including movement, biodiversity, and water quality.

Carl says Council looks forward to sharing the final plan for the future, called a spatial plan, with the community later this year.

