Public Feedback Sought On Central Auckland Railway Station Name Proposals

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa has opened public consultation on proposed names for four central Auckland railway stations.

The names Te Waihorotiu Railway Station and Karanga-a-Hape Railway Station are proposed for new railway stations expected to open in late 2024. Britomart Station is proposed to be altered to Waitematā Railway Station, and Mount Eden Station is proposed to take on the dual name Maungawhau / Mount Eden Railway Station.

”The Board was pleased that the original proposals from City Rail Link and Auckland Transport used names gifted by a Mana Whenua Forum,” says Board Chairperson Anselm Haanen.

Original proposals amended

"The Board has changed the names originally put forward, to ensure they are consistent with standardised written te reo Māori and to use the correct terms for official railway station names," says Mr Haanen.

"The original proposal Te Wai Horotiu is changed to Te Waihorotiu, and Karanga a Hape has been changed to Karanga-a-Hape."

"The word 'Station' was amended to 'Railway Station' for all four proposed names," Mr Haanen says. "Although commonly known as Britomart since it opened in 2003, the railway station's name was never made official by the Board."

Dual name proposed for Mount Eden Station

Mr Haanen said the original proposed name Maungawhau was also changed.

"Given Mount Eden Station has had its name for over 140 years, the Board agreed to put forward a dual name Maungawhau / Mount Eden Railway Station," Mr Haanen says.

"This is consistent with the dual name for the maunga, which was made official in 2014 following a Treaty settlement. As a rule, the Board names railway stations to reflect their location".

Consultation open to all

Mr Haanen says the amended name proposals reflect official language standards and expert advice. The Board welcomes all feedback, whether in support of or against the proposed names.

"Anyone can make submissions on the proposed railway station names," says Mr Haanen.

The consultation runs from Tuesday 23 August to Wednesday 9 November 2022, closing on the same date as a consultation already underway for three new Railway Station names near Drury.

Once the consultation closes, the Board will consider all submissions and alternative suggestions at its hui on 2 December. Anyone can make a submission on proposed names, either online or by emailing nzgbsubmissions@linz.govt.nz

The final decisions are expected to be announced early next year.

About the proposed names

Waitematā Railway Station is associated with the area and particularly with Waitematā Harbour, which was named after its resemblance to obsidian and for its flat, glassy waters. Another tradition is the harbour's name reflects a visit from a Te Arawa ancestor who placed an obsidian stone in the northern part of the harbour as a talisman.

Te Waihorotiu Railway Station recognises the former Waihorotiu stream that flowed near this railway station. The name refers to a taniwha in the waters.

Karanga-a-Hape Railway Station is associated with the adjacent street name. It means 'the call of Hape'. Hape was an ancestor of the Tainui iwi who made his own way to Tāmaki Makaurau when his waka left him in Hawaiki. After performing a karakia (prayer), he was gifted a kaitiaki (guardian) who was a stingray, and together they crossed the water to arrive in Aotearoa ahead of the Tainui waka that left before him.

Maungawhau / Mount Eden Railway Station is associated with the nearby maunga. Maungawhau literally translates to mountain (maunga) of cork tree (whau). The whau tree was used for fishing floats and medicinal purposes. Mount Eden was named after George Eden who was Baron Eden and Earl of Auckland.

About Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is an independent statutory body. We are supported and administered by Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand.

Anyone may propose a name for a geographic feature or place. We use naming guidelines, standards, and international good practice for standardised, consistent, and accurate naming, to help us make robust and enduring decisions.

The Board recognises the importance of pronunciation in te reo, and macrons support both pronunciation and meaning. Therefore, the Board follows the orthographic conventions created by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (The Māori Language Commission)

If the Board doesn't agree to a proposal, it may consult on a different proposal considered more appropriate.

We consult with relevant agencies, local communities, stakeholders, and iwi. We research all proposals and encourage the use of original Māori names.

Once official, place names must be used in all official documents, like road signs, maps, websites, and databases.

Information about official and recorded place names is available in the New Zealand Gazetteer.

