UPDATE - Wellington: Planned Protest Activity
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie
Parnell:
Police continue to actively monitor The
Freedom and Rights Coalition protest in Wellington
today.
The protest group marched from Civic Square to
Parliament with no issues reported.
Police is also
aware of a counter-protest group gathered near
Parliament.
Police continue to have a high visibility
presence around the city, in particular in the areas
surrounding Parliament grounds and locations where
protestors are expected to gather.
The community can
be reassured we are actively monitoring this event to ensure
the protest activity is carried out in a safe manner for all
involved, including members of the public, and disruption is
kept to a minimum.
Any unsafe or dangerous behaviour
occurring throughout the event will be followed up by Police
and appropriate action taken.
Any concerning behaviour
can be reported to Police by calling
105.
