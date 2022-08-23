UPDATE - Wellington: Planned Protest Activity

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell:

Police continue to actively monitor The Freedom and Rights Coalition protest in Wellington today.

The protest group marched from Civic Square to Parliament with no issues reported.

Police is also aware of a counter-protest group gathered near Parliament.

Police continue to have a high visibility presence around the city, in particular in the areas surrounding Parliament grounds and locations where protestors are expected to gather.

The community can be reassured we are actively monitoring this event to ensure the protest activity is carried out in a safe manner for all involved, including members of the public, and disruption is kept to a minimum.

Any unsafe or dangerous behaviour occurring throughout the event will be followed up by Police and appropriate action taken.

Any concerning behaviour can be reported to Police by calling 105.

© Scoop Media

