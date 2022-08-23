Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch City Councillors Call For More Transparency On Draft Christchurch Transport Plan

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 6:17 pm
Press Release: Phil Mauger

Two Christchurch city councillors, Aaron Keown and Phil Mauger, are asking the council to release the draft Christchurch Transport Plan by the end of August to inform the community of new and radical initiatives in the document before the upcoming local body elections.

The Christchurch Transport Plan, to be voted on by the incoming council, will be the foundation document of how Christchurch people will travel in the future.

Councillor Mauger says initiatives in the plan include imposing tolls on roads, congestion charging, as well as charging parking fees in places where no parking costs currently exist.

Councillor Keown says, “These initiatives are significant changes to how council currently operates. Our community need to know the contents of the document to make informed decisions ahead of the election and to understand how councillors will vote on these new initiatives.

"Voters need to know if the candidates they are voting for support the proposed changes or not. The changes proposed are focused on pricing people out of cars, not helping to save the environment,” said Councillor Keown.

Councillor Mauger added, "We keep hearing about a future with EV's and hydrogen cars, but this document drives us toward no cars of any sort. As a community we should have a discussion and consult on what people think of the initiatives proposed."

To sum up Councillor Keown said, "We just want to have an open conversation with the public where they get to choose whether they want a council who will facilitate or dictate the future of Christchurch transport.”

Keown and Mauger have a notice of motion coming to the August 25th council meeting asking the Council to publicly release the draft Christchurch Transport Plan before the up coming election.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Phil Mauger on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The State Buying Kiwibank Is No Big Deal


So... The government itself has bought Kiwibank off its current trio of state-related owners (NZ Post, NZ Super Fund and the ACC) in a transaction that valued Kiwibank at $2.1 billion. This paper shuffling exercise will not change the overall value of the Crown's balance sheet. At best, the deal seems to be only a holding exercise triggered by NZ Super’s desire to bring foreign expertise (and foreign capital!) into the bank’s ownership model. The acquisition will now ensure that Kiwibank remains entirely Kiwi--owned. Great. In itself though, this deal won’t do anything to improve Kiwibank’s ability to make inroads into the excessive profits that the four Aussie-owned banks continue to extract from New Zealanders, and continue to send offshore...
More>>




 
 

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>



Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 