Huge Reduction In Wait Times For Practical Driving Tests

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 4:18 pm
Press Release: VTNZ

VTNZ has announced a significant drop in wait times for practical driving tests with a national average of 11 days to sit a Full practical test and 17 days for a Restricted practical test.

VTNZ Operations Support Manager Rachael Jobson says wait times increased during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the restrictions that were in place for close contact businesses. She said this impacted demand and VTNZ employees have worked hard to address this and to reduce wait times across the country.

“The decrease is a combination of training more Driver Testing Officers and looking at new ways and more places to deliver driver testing and driver licensing services. There are still pockets around New Zealand where the wait times are higher than our 30-day target, and we are working closely with our Training Centre in Auckland to place Driver Testing Officers into those areas,” said Rachael Jobson.

VTNZ Country Manager Greg O’Connor says he is delighted with the reduced wait times and thanks all employees for their dedication to finding innovative approaches and solutions to improve accessibility for community members wanting to get their driver’s licence.

“We know that having a driver’s licence and being able to drive safely is one less barrier to a young person securing a job and being more independent,” said Greg O’Connor.

Average Wait Times for Class 1 Full and Restricted Tests by Region
Current as at August 8th 2022		  
  
RegionFull Test Average Wait TimeRestricted Test Average Wait Time  
Northland 5 days17 days  
Auckland Northwest 17 days19 days  
Auckland Central South 5 days7 days  
Waikato 13 days22 days  
Bay of Plenty 20 days26 days  
Wellington 10 days10 days  
Canterbury 8 days22 days  
Otago Southland 7 days13 days  
National Average11 days17 days  

VTNZ Driver Testing Officer Trainer Greg Bellett says prior to COVID-19 around 40 applicants would go through driver testing officer training each year but in 2022 that figure has more than doubled.

“It is pleasing to see the reduction in wait times around the country and especially encouraging to see graduates moving into regions that have traditionally been harder to attract Driver Testing Officers to,” said Greg Bellett.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni also welcomed the reduction in wait times.

“One of the main barriers to employment is not having a driver’s licence. We also know that not having a licence is one of the first interactions in the justice system for many young people. Earlier this year the Government announced an $86.5m investment to help 64,000 more people get a driver’s licence. We see it as a particularly important step to helping people move forward with their lives,” said Minister Sepuloni.

Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive Simon Bridges says earlier this year the Chamber’s Drive Service partnered with VTNZ in South Auckland to co-locate a full driver licensing site with training and testing.

“Our two organisations have worked hard to clear the Auckland back log and have assisted over 1000 people to gain the next stage of their licence in five months. Our youth, Māori and Pacific communities are benefiting from easier access, less wait time which enable better employment outcomes,” said Simon Bridges.

