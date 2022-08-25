Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Name For IRT Trotting Cup Day's Favourite Area

Thursday, 25 August 2022
Addington Raceway and Events Centre

Those lucky enough to secure tickets for IRT New Zealand Cup Day at Addington will have a hot new party destination to choose from.

Canterbury’s biggest race day on November 8 is less than three months away and general admission tickets go on sale on September 1 with Addington Raceway anticipating a sell-out event with over 20,000 attendees.

“If corporate hospitality sales are any indication, we are in for a fantastic IRT NZ Trotting Cup Day” said Addington Raceway spokesperson Simon Carter.

“Over 3,000 corporate tickets have been sold, with 6 areas already sold out” Carter said.

An exciting new feature for those who secure their tickets early will be “Bacardi on the Green” which will bring a new vibe to what used to be the enormously popular Lindauer Lawn.

Carter added “we have thoroughly enjoyed our partnership with Lindauer and the Lindauer Lawn, and are tremendously excited to be partnering with Bacardi on this new direction”.

The new Addington experience is sure to be a hit with racegoers and aligns with Addington’s philosophy of partnering with businesses which deliver world class experiences.

Jenn Wong, Brand Manager for Bacardi comments “we are really excited to be bringing a true taste of the Caribbean to Christchurch at Addington. We are launching three new cocktails for guests to enjoy, Mojito, Raspberry Mojito and Pina Colada.”

These cocktails are made with rum, from the world’s largest rum brand, mixed with soda and taste delicious. Available on the Bacardi Green where the party will come alive, mixed with high tempo, a dance floor and plenty of space to party.

The road to the $600,000 IRT New Zealand Cup has already started with some of Australasia’s elite pacers having kicked off their campaigns with the iconic race — The IRT NZ Trotting Cup — their main goal.

For more information on IRT New Zealand Cup Day and how to secure your tickets to Bacardi on the Green, head to www.addington.co.nz

