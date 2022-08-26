Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hard Days Ahead For Friends And Family Of Dominic Abelen

Friday, 26 August 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: RSA

The passing of Dominic Abelen, the New Zealand soldier killed while on leave without pay in the Ukraine, highlights the need for greater support for Defence Force personnel according to Ryan Gilbert, President of the Mackenzie RSA.

Ryan, himself a former soldier of the Army’s 2/1 RNZIR and veteran of East Timor and Afghanistan, knows first-hand how difficult it is for serving personnel to process the overwhelming sense of grief and depression when they lose a fellow soldier.

"Dominic’s friends across the New Zealand Army are feeling his loss right now. One of the hardest things for a soldier to do is to say goodbye to a friend and comrade who was killed in action. Our thoughts are with Dominic’s family and close friends who mourn his loss, as well as those who continue to serve without him at their side," said Ryan.

"The bonds we create through the shared hardships of military service are incredibly strong. While he was an honourable serving member of the New Zealand Defence Force, because he had taken leave to fight in Ukraine of his own free will, that may raise questions about what support will be available to his family, and his comrades.

We ask no such questions. The RSA was set up following the First World War to support service personnel, the families of those who never returned, and those who struggled to re-integrate back into normal society. That purpose remains at the heart of everything we do.

The circumstances that lead to someone needing support differ from person to person. Regardless of how long they served, or which uniform they wore, from the first day a service member carries our nation’s flag on their shoulder and through the tribulations of emotional and physical injuries that often follow service, the RSA is here to support those who have given so much for their country.

We don’t yet know the exact circumstances of Dominic’s death, or the long-term ramifications for Defence Force personnel. What we do know is that Dominic’s family will feel his loss deeply, as will the friends who served alongside him. The RSA is ready to support anyone who finds themselves struggling with his loss over the coming days, and years to follow.

Reaching out for support is one of the hardest things for us to do, as separation and grief can give us the perception that we are alone and without support. The RSA was built by New Zealanders ready to lend a helping hand to those who are suffering, and that is what we will continue to do."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from RSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 


Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 