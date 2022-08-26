Presbyterian Support Central Enliven Is Top Winner In Aged Care Awards

Presbyterian Support has taken top honours in the New Zealand Aged Care Association/EBOS Healthcare Excellence in Care Awards for 2022.

The not-for-profit organisation’s Enliven Central aged care services, which operates eight retirement villages and 14 rest homes throughout the Lower North Island, won the EBOS Healthcare Overall Excellence in Aged Care Award. It was also the winner of the Arjo Training and Staff Development Award.

Presbyterian Support opened its first care home in the region in 1951 and Enliven Central now has facilities in Wellington, Lower Hutt, Tawa, Levin, Masterton, Feilding, Whanganui and New Plymouth.

New Zealand Aged Care Association (NZACA) Chief Executive Simon Wallace said the award recognises the exceptional training and staff development provided by Enliven Central.

“Enliven is committed to growing its staff through training and has set a standard which can be followed by others,” he said.

The awards, announced at the NZACA and Retirement Villages Association (RVA) Annual Summit gala dinner in Christchurch on 24 August, recognise excellence in care facilities or a particular aspect of running a care facility, and also individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the lives of the people they care for and those they work with.

Mr Wallace said an essential part of the awards is recognition that the aged care industry has been operating under considerable challenges over recent years, including the COVID pandemic, significant staffing shortages and underfunding, and yet continues to provide excellent care.

“These awards recognised those care facilities and individuals that have made innovations to continuously improve services to residents and opportunities for staff. Entries were judged on the improved outcomes for residents and their families. The standard of entries was extremely high and our winners and finalists can be justly proud of their achievements.”

Rhonda Sherriff, Clinical Advisor for NZACA, was on the judging panel and said judges were greatly impressed by the high calibre of entries across the board.

“All demonstrated the very strong commitment of the sector to do wonderful things for their residents, all requiring focused education and training for staff to ensure they deliver the highest quality of care.

“Enliven has initiated a programme to provide a very clear clinical training pathway. They encourage their staff to become registered nurses, which is wonderful in the current nursing shortage. They are also growing their registered nurses into more senior roles, such as clinical managers and potentially into nurse practitioners.”

The other award categories were the:

Bidfood Excellence in Food Award for Care Homes and Hospitals, won by Ryman Healthcare for the Jane Mander Retirement Village in Whangarei. The village was praised for the choice of meals provided, the variety and freshness, and the beautifully presented food – with very positive feedback from residents.

Jackson Van Interiors Built and Grown Environment Award, won by the Russley Village - Ashley Suites, in Burnside, Christchurch. Hailed by judges for identifying a need and for the thought and effort that has gone into creating a “high end” facility.

Kalandra Community Connections Award, won by the Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital in Epsom, Auckland. The home has identified the time, knowledge and skills of elderly residents and the needs of the community. It has developed links and relationships with a wide range of community groups and organisations so residents can be meaningfully involved.

Lee Care Stand Out Individual Award, won by Pam Walker, Head of Clinical and Quality Services for Heritage Lifecare. Pam stepped in at short notice to co-manage an Auckland rest home for four months during the first wave of the pandemic. Judges praised her commitment, ‘can-do’ attitude and expertise which resulted in very good outcomes in a challenging situation.

Invacare Small Operator Industry Award, won by the Avonlea Rest Home in Taumarunui for their innovative approach of integrating Twiggy, an orphaned miniature horse, into residents’ daily lives. Judges said it was clear Twiggy has brought a lot of joy to residents and to their families and had a huge beneficial impact - particularly at times during the pandemic when family and friends could not visit.

V Care Legendary Service Award, won by Sheryl Samuel, owner and director of the Auckland-based Anne Maree Group. Sheryl demonstrates excellence in her own aged care facilities and is also a long-time staunch advocate of and contributor to excellence in the wider aged care sector.

