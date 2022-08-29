Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Next Generation Of Leadership Appointed To Tangata Whenua And Tauranga City Council Committee

Monday, 29 August 2022, 9:17 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

On Wednesday (24 August), at Hei Marae, the next generation of leadership was appointed to the Tangata Whenua and Tauranga City Council Committee.

Anthony Fisher replaces long-standing independent chair and kaumatūa Huikākahu Brian Kawe, who chaired the committee for nearly a decade prior to his passing in late-2021.

A standing committee of Council, the purpose of the Tangata Whenua and Tauranga City Council Committee is to forge ongoing and meaningful partnerships between the Council and tangata whenua.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley said the appointment was a significant milestone for the committee in progressing the work begun under Huikākahu’s leadership.

“The support, advice and wisdom that Huikākahu brought to this committee was invaluable and has helped created a solid base to continue enhancing the relationships between Council and tangata whenua,” says Anne.

An uri (descendant) of Ngāi Te Rangi iwi and Ngāi Tūkairangi hapū, Anthony brings a wealth of knowledge and experience gained from public service and central government roles.

“We are delighted to have Anthony join the committee. As a well-respected member of the community, he epitomises the values and qualities that are needed to help further the active participation and contribution that tangata whenua have in the growth and development of the city,” says Anne.

Born, raised, and educated in Matapihi, Anthony has worked in public service leadership roles for more than 25 years, heading regional and national Court operations throughout Aotearoa.

His current role as the Director of Māori Strategy for the Ministry of Justice involves driving and leading the Ministry of Justice’s Māori strategy (Te Haerenga), including the development of strategic relationships and partnerships with iwi.

Anthony says he is looking forward to working with the committee to help build on the foundations that have already laid.

“I want to acknowledge my predecessor, Huikākahu, as well as the committee for welcoming me on-board. The committee plays a fundamental role in ensuring Māori, tangata whenua are active, constructive and valued participants in the planning and implementation of initiatives across our city,” says Anthony.

“The growth here in Tauranga Moana is evident and I look forward to working with tangata whenua and council to help facilitate our partnership going forward,” he says.

The committee meets six times a year on a nominated Marae around the rohe (region). All meetings are livestreamed.

Rapua te huarahi whānui, hei ara whakapiri i ngā iwi e rua i runga i te 
whakaaro kotahi

Seek the broad highway that will unite the two peoples 
Toward a common goal

