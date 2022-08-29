UPDATE: Picton Crash
Monday, 29 August 2022, 4:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now able to confirm that there will be no
charges filed in relation to a crash where seven people
died, south of Picton on Sunday 19 June.
Marlborough
Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham says, “we have
completed a thorough investigation and are satisfied that no
charges will be filed.”
“I would like to thank the
investigation team who have worked with utmost
professionalism and respect to understand this huge loss of
life.”
Our thoughts remain with the family and
friends of the deceased.
The matter has been referred
to the coroner who will release their findings in due
course.
