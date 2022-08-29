UPDATE: Picton Crash

Police are now able to confirm that there will be no charges filed in relation to a crash where seven people died, south of Picton on Sunday 19 June.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham says, “we have completed a thorough investigation and are satisfied that no charges will be filed.”

“I would like to thank the investigation team who have worked with utmost professionalism and respect to understand this huge loss of life.”

Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased.

The matter has been referred to the coroner who will release their findings in due course.



© Scoop Media

