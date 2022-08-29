Independent Dilworth Redress Programme Launches Today

Dilworth Old Boy survivors of sexual abuse or serious physical abuse can now register to make an application for financial and other forms of redress through the Dilworth Redress Programme.

The Redress Programme can be accessed via the website: https://dilworthredress.org.nz/

The Redress Programme is managed independently of Dilworth, with determinations made by three Redress Programme Panelists. The Panel is chaired by former High Court Judge Dame Judith Potter DNZM CBE. Dame Judith is joined by clinical psychologist Professor Ian Lambie ONZM and governance expert Ms Rukumoana Schaafhausen MNZM.

The Redress Programme Panel also operates independently of the Dilworth Trust Board, and the Board has no control or influence over the Panel’s decision making or how it carries out its important work.

The Programme’s purpose is to support Old Boy survivors through the process of acknowledgement and redress.

Redress will be tailored to each Old Boy survivor and may include access to confidential counselling and psychological services; a direct personal response from Dilworth, including an apology; a redress payment; and other forms of redress which may be requested by the Old Boy survivor or considered appropriate by the Redress Programme Panel.

The Programme is available to all Old Boy survivors of sexual abuse or serious physical abuse committed by a Dilworth representative, as well as survivors of sexual abuse committed by another student where a Dilworth representative failed to take reasonable steps to protect against the potential for that abuse, or where the sexual abuse was encouraged or permitted by a Dilworth representative, while a student at Dilworth School. The family or estate of Old Boy survivors who have died can also make an application for redress.

Old Boy survivors can now register for the Redress Programme online, by email, post or phone.

Online registrations can be made via the website: https://dilworthredress.org.nz/register

To register by phone or request a registration form, contact the Administrator on 0800 888 744.

A registration form can also be obtained by emailing administrator@dwredress.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

