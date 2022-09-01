Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bingo Babes And Big Brothers Big Sisters To Host Adult-only Fundraiser In North Canterbury

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 9:00 am
Press Release: Big Brothers Big Sisters

Bingo Babes, Ethel & Bethel, will join Big Brothers Big Sisters on Friday 16 September in Rangiora for a night of fun, frivolity and fundraising. This exciting adult-only event, aimed at raising much-needed funds for the charity’s youth mentoring programme, is guaranteed to bring love and laughter to the North Canterbury community.

Expressing their excitement to support the event, Ethel said; "We are just over the moon to be working with Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Canterbury". Bethel adds; "They do such beautiful work in the community connecting young people with someone they can look up to and spend one-on-one time with."

Ethel & Bethel’s unique brand of bingo is coupled with humour and spontaneous performance outbursts. Touting their crazy old lady ways at fundraising events all over New Zealand for nearly a decade, they are thoroughly looking forward to helping Big Brothers Big Sisters raise the roof, and raise funds, on September 16 at Rangiora Baptist Church.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is stepping up its fundraising efforts in a bid to create more life-changing matches, like recently paired Zoe (Little) and Grace (Big). Zoe was matched with Grace following some challenging situations at school and for one hour, once a week, the duo spend time together exploring the outdoors. Zoe’s Mum and Nana are over the moon to have another person looking out for and supporting their whānau.

“We can’t wait to welcome Ethel & Bethel to Rangiora later this month!”, said Programme Manager Ellie Le Gros. “Our community fundraising events are a vital source of income for us, with all proceeds staying in the North Canterbury community, supporting our young people. With over 70% of tickets already sold, don’t miss out, grab yours online today via Humanitix.”

Support for the charity’s fundraising efforts have come in the form of civil construction company, Hunter Civil, jumping onboard as the Gold Sponsor of the event and have seen local schools, Southbrook and Rangiora Borough, ditch their uniforms and hold Mufti Days to collect prizes for raffles and games on the night. Several local businesses have also donated auction items and prizes, including an exquisite handmade oval bead necklace from Marion & Co Jewellery.

Tickets are available online from Humanitix and are $35 each, or reserve a table of 8, get one seat FREE. Price includes a night of entertainment, grazing platter and a FREE bingo card. Drinks, a dessert bar from The Sugar Room and additional bingo cards will be available to purchase and there will be ample opportunity to win prizes throughout the night. Head over to Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Canterbury Facebook page (@bbbsnorthcanty) for your chance to WIN two complimentary tickets to this fun-filled night out.

