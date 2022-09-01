Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Self-contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Bill

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 7:30 pm
Press Release: EDSI Committee

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is seeking public submissions on the Self-contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Bill. This bill proposes to improve the management of vehicle-based freedom camping by creating a robust regulatory system.

The bill proposes the following measures:

  • a national requirement for freedom campers staying in a vehicle on land managed by a local authority to use a certified contained vehicle, unless staying at a site designated by the local authority as suitable for freedom camping in motor vehicles that are not self-contained.
  • a regulatory system for certifying self-contained vehicles, with the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers Board providing regulatory oversight.
  • a requirement for self-contained vehicles to have a fixed toilet.
  • strengthening the infringement regime and extending it to other Crown land.


Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think.

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm Thursday, 13 October 2022.

For more details about the bill:

