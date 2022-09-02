Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Senior Housing Development Site Blessed

Friday, 2 September 2022, 10:55 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A site blessing of Council’s new senior housing development in George Street was celebrated this morning.

Tangata whenua iwi, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Rārua and Ngāti Toa led the dawn ceremony, with a kōrero followed by a karakia and karanga.

Outgoing Councillor Cynthia Brooks, who chaired the senior housing subcommittee for two terms, said the development was long advocated for and well supported by the subcommittee.

“After several years of planning and gaining the support of full council, the committee is thrilled to be finishing this term on such a high note with the dawn blessing by our tangata whenua iwi,” she said. “My personal hope is the warm, sunny, new units are enjoyed for many decades to come by people from our senior community.”

Council purchased 85 George Street in 2012 due to its location next to Council’s existing senior housing complex Vevian Place.

The dwelling was removed and local architecture firm Palatchie Architecture and Design designed a two storey complex featuring 12 one-bedroom residential units - six on the ground floor and six on the top floor, accessible by a lift.

Work is due to start any day by local company T and D Construction Ltd, who were awarded the build contract after a local tender process.

“The build is the first in Council’s senior housing portfolio to have two storeys which maximises the excellent site just a few blocks from the town centre,” Clr Brooks said.

“Special thanks to the members of the Senior Housing Subcommittee and supporting Councillors for their collective skills and wisdom to deliver these much-needed units to the community using local contractors and services - very much a win, win," she said.

Council’s Project and Contracts Manager, Maighan Watson, said the project aims to increase senior housing supply in Marlborough with fit-for-purpose, centralised housing for seniors.

“Currently there is a waitlist of senior residents requiring accommodation in Marlborough - these units will help alleviate that demand by adding to Council’s existing 178 units,” she said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Self-inflicted Kiwisaver Disaster


In years to come, the Great Kiwisaver Fees Fiasco is going to be taught in schools as a lesson in political mis-management. To put it mildly, the government did not front foot the significant change it was making to require all Kiwisaver providers to pay GST on the fees they charge for their financial services. The change envisaged would have delivered it an annual $225 million in extra GST from 2026 onwards and – if the GST component was passed on entirely to the public – the modelling indicated that this would reduce their savings by billions over the next 50 years...
More>>




 
 

Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 