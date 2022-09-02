Senior Housing Development Site Blessed

A site blessing of Council’s new senior housing development in George Street was celebrated this morning.

Tangata whenua iwi, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Rārua and Ngāti Toa led the dawn ceremony, with a kōrero followed by a karakia and karanga.

Outgoing Councillor Cynthia Brooks, who chaired the senior housing subcommittee for two terms, said the development was long advocated for and well supported by the subcommittee.

“After several years of planning and gaining the support of full council, the committee is thrilled to be finishing this term on such a high note with the dawn blessing by our tangata whenua iwi,” she said. “My personal hope is the warm, sunny, new units are enjoyed for many decades to come by people from our senior community.”

Council purchased 85 George Street in 2012 due to its location next to Council’s existing senior housing complex Vevian Place.

The dwelling was removed and local architecture firm Palatchie Architecture and Design designed a two storey complex featuring 12 one-bedroom residential units - six on the ground floor and six on the top floor, accessible by a lift.

Work is due to start any day by local company T and D Construction Ltd, who were awarded the build contract after a local tender process.

“The build is the first in Council’s senior housing portfolio to have two storeys which maximises the excellent site just a few blocks from the town centre,” Clr Brooks said.

“Special thanks to the members of the Senior Housing Subcommittee and supporting Councillors for their collective skills and wisdom to deliver these much-needed units to the community using local contractors and services - very much a win, win," she said.

Council’s Project and Contracts Manager, Maighan Watson, said the project aims to increase senior housing supply in Marlborough with fit-for-purpose, centralised housing for seniors.

“Currently there is a waitlist of senior residents requiring accommodation in Marlborough - these units will help alleviate that demand by adding to Council’s existing 178 units,” she said.

