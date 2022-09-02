UPDATE: Arrest following Northgate aggravated robbery
Friday, 2 September 2022, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police made an arrest this week in relation to the
aggravated robbery of security staff uplifting cash from a
Northgate bank on 22 August.
A 26-year-old man has
been charged with aggravated robbery and made an initial
appearance in Manukau District Court yesterday.
He has
been remanded in custody to reappear in
November.
"While this is a positive result, Police
continue to follow lines of enquiry to identify others
involved,” says Detective Sergeant Nick Stark.
“We
also want to thank the public who came forward with valuable
information very soon after the aggravated robbery which has
been of great assistance to investigators."
Police
have not yet recovered any cash allegedly
taken.
Police are still encouraging anyone with
information to contact Police on 105 and quote file number
230822/9632.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
[1].
