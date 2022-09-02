UPDATE: Arrest following Northgate aggravated robbery

Police made an arrest this week in relation to the aggravated robbery of security staff uplifting cash from a Northgate bank on 22 August.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and made an initial appearance in Manukau District Court yesterday.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear in November.

"While this is a positive result, Police continue to follow lines of enquiry to identify others involved,” says Detective Sergeant Nick Stark.

“We also want to thank the public who came forward with valuable information very soon after the aggravated robbery which has been of great assistance to investigators."

Police have not yet recovered any cash allegedly taken.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 230822/9632.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org [1].

