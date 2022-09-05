Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Affordable Arrowtown Homes Now Underway

Monday, 5 September 2022, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT) has broken ground on its 68-lot Tewa Banks development in Arrowtown.

Earthworks will commence later this month for the new development, which comprises 68 new high-quality and energy-efficient affordable homes. Construction is expected to be complete in 2025.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Mayor Jim Boult and QLCHT Deputy Chair Joanne Conroy turned the first sods of soil on this significant community housing project, following a blessing by local kaumātua Darren Rewi.

Mayor Boult says this much-needed development has been many years in the making.
“Access to affordable housing has a direct link to community wellbeing,
he says. “I am extremely proud of the work by councillors, council staff and the Trust in the massive undertaking to increase the District’s community housing stock, and ultimately the number of locals who now have a roof over their heads thanks to this ongoing collective effort.

“In my last two terms as mayor, I believe we have come a long way in providing pathways to affordable homes. In my view, this council is doing far more for affordable housing than any other in Aotearoa New Zealand and our work on Inclusionary Zoning is a fine example of that leadership. The amount of national interest we see in what is being delivered in this district is testament to that.”

QLDC recently resolved to introduce new Inclusionary Zoning rules into the District Plan, to ensure all new developments provide a contribution to affordable housing. The Tewa Banks land was transferred to QLCHT for $1 earlier this year after councillors first approved the proposal in April 2019.

QLCHT Executive Officer Julie Scott says it’s exciting for the organisation to finally be breaking ground.

“We’ve received resounding feedback from the community of the need for more affordable housing in Arrowtown, and accordingly we’re truly excited to start building 68 new homes for local singles, couples and families in high-quality homes,” she says.

The allocation process for the mixture of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes is anticipated to start mid-2023, and will include several homes specifically allocated for senior housing. About 45 homes are expected to be sold into the Trust’s award-winning Secure Home programme.

