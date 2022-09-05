Road Closure - Sunnyside Rd, Sunnyvale - Waitematā
Monday, 5 September 2022, 6:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police advise motorists that Sunnyside Road in Sunnyvale
is closed, following
an earlier crash which has resulted
in power lines blocking the road.
Emergency services
are in attendance and traffic management is in
place.
There are no reports of
injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and
expect delays, while the scene
is
cleared.
