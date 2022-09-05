Road Closure - Sunnyside Rd, Sunnyvale - Waitematā

Police advise motorists that Sunnyside Road in Sunnyvale is closed, following

an earlier crash which has resulted in power lines blocking the road.

Emergency services are in attendance and traffic management is in place.

There are no reports of injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and expect delays, while the scene is

cleared.

