UPDATE- Missing man found deceased, Waitakaruru
Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 9:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 65-year-old man reported missing in the Waitakaruru
area since 1 September, has sadly been located
deceased.
Police wish to extend their condolences to
his family and friends at this distressing time.
We
would also like to thank the community for their
assistance.
The matter has now been referred to the
Coroner.
