Ninth World Suicide Prevention Day Event In Dunedin

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 10:01 am
Press Release: Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust

The ninth annual World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) will be held on Saturday 10 September at Knox Church in Dunedin with the theme “creating hope through action”.

In the year to 30 June 2021, 607 people died by suspected suicide in New Zealand. The 2022 figures have not yet been released. Each year an estimated 703,000 people take their life around the world. The World Health Organisation estimates that for every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide. Millions of people suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours.

For nine years Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust (LMSPT) has been holding an event in Dunedin to mark WSPD. LMSPT Manager Corinda Taylor said this year’s event features inspirational speakers, musical performances, the lighting of candles for people lost to suicide, a remembrance tree, and a chance to share with members of our community.

“This event is free to attend, but we welcome and appreciate any koha or donations towards the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust,” she said.

Speakers include:

· Melanie Kerr as MC, a familiar face on New Zealand television, and now a leading New Zealand wedding and funeral celebrant who was chosen by New Zealand Weddings Magazine as their Dream Wedding celebrant.

· Dr. Kobus Du Plooy, currently a senior lecturer at the University of Otago and head of Behavioural Science in the Department of Psychological Medicine. He is a registered clinical psychologist and is the current chairperson of the Otago-Southland branch of the New Zealand Psychological Society. Kobus holds special research interests in the fields of Mental Health, wellbeing, sport & performance psychology

· Jo Paxie, a Peer Supporter at Life Matters and a postgraduate student of Psychology at the University of Otago who will talk about her experience of grief after losing someone to suicide, and how that has informed her journey until today.

· Evan Teiti, from Mates in Construction born and raised in the Cook Islands and migrated to New Zealand, he completed a Bachelor of Health Science at the University of Auckland. Evan has since worked in the Public Health and Social Services, and more recently in the Construction industry with Mates in Construction. The Construction sector has the highest rate of suicide of any industry in New Zealand.

Other speakers include: Local Area Commander (New Zealand Police), Andy Westgate (Fulton Hogan) Carolyn McMillan (Chair of the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust).

Entertainment includes Kapa Haka by Ngā Manu o Hira Tapu, a performance by Baser and Caine (Darryl Baser and Jackson Caine) and acapella singing by Marcus Millard

Life Matters also thanks our generous sponsor, The Methodist Church of New Zealand, without whom this event would not be possible.

