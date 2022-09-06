Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final Dunedin Regional Events Funding Round To Open On 3 October

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Enterprise Dunedin

Dunedin events that appeal to out-of-town visitors, may be eligible for up to $100,000, in the third and final round of the Dunedin Regional Events Fund, which opens on 3 October 2022.

Part of a suite of government-backed COVID-19 recovery measures to assist the broader events and visitor industry, the fund specifically supports events that have the potential to attract domestic visitation and spending in the city.

One such event is Wild Dunedin - New Zealand Festival of Nature, which received $50,000 funding through the scheme in the prior round.

"The Regional Events Fund enabled Wild Dunedin to advertise and promote the festival outside of the city, particularly focusing on our closest regions or the 5-hour drive market,” says Jeannie Hayden Festival Director for Wild Dunedin – New Zealand Festival of Nature.

“But the major benefit was the ability to diversify our programme to attract visitors to the city, such as a land art event that was live streamed from St Kilda beach on Earth Day, giving us national television coverage.

“By diversifying and including new contributors we were able to directly benefit more Dunedin businesses during the festival, even as the city was dealing with the Omicron outbreak,” she concluded.

Ten Dunedin events received funding over the previous two rounds, providing additional resource towards marketing reach and staffing among other elements, enabling these events to extend their target market beyond the city boundaries.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins, says, “Events play a pivotal role in attracting visitors to the city and bringing it to life, which has wider benefits as people look to dine out, shop or experience other attractions.

“After years of cancellations and postponements, it feels as if the events calendar is starting to fill up again.

“This funding could provide the extra support required to amp up efforts to reach new audiences.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) funding is being facilitated by the Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin, in its capacity as the Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO) for the city.

The third round has a total funding pool of up to $265,000 and events that meet the criteria can apply for between $25,000 - $100,000. The event must take place before 30 June 2023 and the funding can be received in addition to Dunedin City Council event grants.

Full funding criteria and terms and conditions can found at: www.dunedin.govt.nz/services/funding-and-grants/regional-events-fund

The application form on the same webpage will be live from 3 October. Anyone intending to apply is encouraged to get in touch with the DCC community and events team ahead of submitting an application, by emailing: events@dcc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Enterprise Dunedin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 


Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 