Mt Victoria Bus Tunnel Closure - Update 7.30pm

It appears (see photos) that this afternoon’s incident at the central-city (Pirie Street) end of the Mt Victoria bus tunnel was caused by a tree or parts of a tree falling from above the tunnel entrance and hitting the front of an eastbound bus entering the tunnel.

Contrary to our earlier report, there is no indication that a section of the tunnel roof may have collapsed.

The bus has been removed from the tunnel which will remain closed to buses overnight until engineers have inspected the site and the slope above the tunnel entrance tomorrow morning. In the meantime buses to and from the eastern suburbs will be diverted via the Mt Victoria traffic tunnel.

