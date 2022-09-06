Mt Victoria Bus Tunnel Closure - Update 7.30pm

It appears (see photos) that this afternoon’s incident
at the central-city (Pirie Street) end of the Mt Victoria
bus tunnel was caused by a tree or parts of a tree falling
from above the tunnel entrance and hitting the front of an
eastbound bus entering the tunnel.
Contrary
to our earlier report, there is no indication that a section
of the tunnel roof may have collapsed.
The bus has
been removed from the tunnel which will remain closed to
buses overnight until engineers have inspected the site and
the slope above the tunnel entrance tomorrow morning. In the
meantime buses to and from the eastern suburbs will be
diverted via the Mt Victoria traffic
tunnel.
