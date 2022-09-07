Community Wellbeing Prioritised At Pilot Bay

A popular and iconic area for many reasons, the Pilot Bay car park is an entrance way to Mauao and a convenient spot for boaties to park up for a day on the water.

It also sits next to one of the country’s most sought after holiday destinations, the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park.

Recently, anti-social behaviour taking place in the car park has lead to reported issues of loud noise and people congregating late into the night.

To improve safety and mitigate the issue, a barrier will be installed at the entrance to the top carpark.

The top car park will be closed between 7pm and 5am, Monday to Sunday. The hours of operation will come into effect after daylight saving on Monday, 26 September 2022.

The boat ramp and lower car park will remain open 24/7.

Manager: Spaces and Places, Sarah Pearce says the behaviour taking place is unacceptable.

“Pilot Bay is a hub for family friendly activities and a place where people can enjoy the seaside and moana throughout the year. I’m sure the community will agree that we want to keep it that way”, she says.

© Scoop Media

