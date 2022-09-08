Masonic Park Public Toilets To Be Relocated To Coronation Park

The public toilet block at Masonic Park on Willow Street in the City Centre is being removed and relocated to Coronation Park in Mount Maunganui to replace the toilet block that was destroyed by fire in January 2022.

With cruise ships due to return to Tauranga in October, Tauranga City Council is keen to ensure there are public toilets available at Coronation Park near Salisbury Wharf where cruise ship passengers disembark.

The toilet block is expected to be operational at Coronation Park from mid-October.

The toilets on Willow Street will no longer be available from today, 8 September 2022, with signs in place redirecting people to alternative public toilet facilities on The Strand and in the Spring Street parking building, which can be accessed off Grey Street.

All of the alternative toilet facilities include accessible toilets.

Work to remove the Masonic Park toilet block will also require the Masonic Park carpark to be closed temporarily from Monday 12 September to Thursday 22 September.

The carpark includes three mobility parking spaces. Please see the mobility access map for alternative mobility parking options. For more information about parking options in the City Centre visit the Tauranga City Council website.

