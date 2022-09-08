Update: Arrest In Relation To Sunnyvale Firearms Incident
Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB:
This afternoon Police have conducted a
pre-planned operation at an address in
Henderson with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.
As a result,
Police have arrested one person wanted in relation to a
firearms
incident that occurred in Sunnyvale last weekend.
A 27-year-old male is expected to appear in
the Waitākere District Court
tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Additionally, a 24-year-old female located at
the same address was arrested
and charged with being an accessory after the fact.
She is also expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.
Police would like to acknowledge the
public’s assistance following an
earlier appeal for information.
We can advise that Police are not seeking
anyone else in relation to this
incident.
However
we continue to encourage people to contact Police with
any
information that may assist our ongoing investigation, including any
sightings of a black Volkswagen Golf registration NWY742.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police on 105 or online
at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.
Please reference file number 220904/7666.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
As this matter is now before Court, Police have no further comment.