Update: Arrest In Relation To Sunnyvale Firearms Incident

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB:

This afternoon Police have conducted a pre-planned operation at an address in

Henderson with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

As a result, Police have arrested one person wanted in relation to a firearms

incident that occurred in Sunnyvale last weekend.

A 27-year-old male is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court

tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Additionally, a 24-year-old female located at the same address was arrested

and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

She is also expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

Police would like to acknowledge the public’s assistance following an

earlier appeal for information.

We can advise that Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this

incident.

However we continue to encourage people to contact Police with any

information that may assist our ongoing investigation, including any

sightings of a black Volkswagen Golf registration NWY742.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 or online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 220904/7666.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

As this matter is now before Court, Police have no further comment.

