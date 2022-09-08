Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Arrest In Relation To Sunnyvale Firearms Incident

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 6:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB:

This afternoon Police have conducted a pre-planned operation at an address in
Henderson with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

As a result, Police have arrested one person wanted in relation to a firearms
incident that occurred in Sunnyvale last weekend.

A 27-year-old male is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court
tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Additionally, a 24-year-old female located at the same address was arrested
and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

She is also expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

Police would like to acknowledge the public’s assistance following an
earlier appeal for information.

We can advise that Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this
incident.

However we continue to encourage people to contact Police with any
information that may assist our ongoing investigation, including any
sightings of a black Volkswagen Golf registration NWY742.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 220904/7666.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.

As this matter is now before Court, Police have no further comment.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On What The Rise Of Liz Truss Signals For Us


True, the writing is a bit florid, but the following passages capture a few of the psychological realities that have been dawning for some time: Very few of us realize with conviction the intensely unusual, unstable, complicated, unreliable, temporary nature of the economic organization by which [we] have lived for the last half century. We assume some of the most peculiar and temporary of our late advantages as natural, permanent, and to be depended on, and we lay our plans accordingly...
More>>




 
 


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 