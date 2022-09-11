Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaikōura Capsize: Appeal For Witnesses

Sunday, 11 September 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Transport Accident Investigation Commission

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is appealing for witnesses to the capsize of a boat near Kaikōura on Saturday 10 September.

It’s been reported that five people died as a result of the incident and that six others survived.

The Chief Investigator, Naveen Kozhuppakalam wants to hear from anyone who saw or recorded what happened – before, during or after the incident. The best way is to email TAIC at info@taic.org.nz

The Commission investigation will run alongside investigations from other agencies. Two investigators are assigned to secure evidence, talk to witness, examine any electronic evidence available and look at the circumstances of the incident.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

