Waihī Beach Aiming To Be The Most Sustainable Beachside Community In NZ

Former Prime Minister Rt Hon Helen Clark – and Waihi Beach local – officially launched Sustainable Waihī Beach as its ambassador on Saturday [10 September].

“Waihī Beach can be the most sustainable beachside community in Aotearoa,” Helen said.

That bold statement articulated the aspiration of Sustainable Waihī Beach (SWB) to work towards that enviable goal.

The SWB team has been working to complete its first project – seven water stations where people can refill their reusable water bottles, helping to create a plastic-free community. Clark officially opened the station beside the Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club as part of the launch event. That station is an accessible one, designed for use by people in wheelchairs as well as those without mobility issues.

“Our oceans are under pressure. It’s estimated that by 2050 there will be more plastic in our oceans than fish. Sustainability is a journey, so I’d love to see as a result of this initiative no plastic bottles littering our beaches. In fact, no rubbish on our beaches,” Helen said.

SWB founder Pippa Coomes said she’d looked at Packaging Forum statistics that meant she was able to estimate that permanent Waihī Beach residents and visitors to the town contribute approximately 1 million plastic bottles annually.

“All our eco systems globally are under pressure. Our oceans are under pressure. The quality of our oceans is so important not only for the habitat and the species that live there, but also for climate regulation,” Helen said.



“Our forest ecosystems are under tremendous pressure. In this country we have a third of its land in its natural habitat, but it’s degraded because of possums and deer and other predator species. But predator free isn’t just about the feral cats. It’s also about domestic cats – making sure they’re chipped, desexed and kept in at night so our birds – including the dotterel – have a chance.

“The more you look at it through a sustainability lens the more you see that humans have had a terrible impact on our beach environment. Every little step that you take at a community level to be cleaner, better, more sustainable…it all adds up,” Helen said.

The event was attended by other dignitaries including Rt Hon Dame Silvia Cartwright who has owned a home at the beachside town for 30 years, and outgoing Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor Gary Webber.

Waihī Beach School students performed rousing waiata and karakia.

Te Whanau a Tauwhao representative and MC for the event Reon Tuanau said it was the young people in the room that the initiative was really all about. “This is about the next generation who will carry this kaupapa on.”

SWB’s work will focus on four key pillars: community, regenerative tourism, sustainable business, and the environment. Reon said the group had aspirations to make the Bowentown Heads area, at the southern end of Waihī Beach, predator free. There are several other initiatives in the pipeline.

“This is very much a community initiative, and we believe the water refill stations are just the start of a movement here to take exceptionally good care of our environment and the people who enjoy it, not just for this generation but for others to come,” Helen said.

The water stations have been installed at the Trig, Brighton Reserve, Coronation Park and Albacore Ave, and the North End near the Surf Club. Two other units will be installed in the town centre next to the Information Centres and at Waihī Beach School’s community playground.

To get in touch with SWB or to find out more, visit www.sustainablewaihibeach.co.nz.

SIDE BAR:

SWB partners with Halberg Disability Support Foundation

Sustainable Waihī Beach partnered with Halberg Disability Support Foundation to understand how and where an accessible water station could be installed as part of the refill station project.

Foundation senior advisor and long-time Waihī Beach resident Dave MacCalman said he was impressed with the open and accepting way the community had taken on this access project.

“What we’ve got are enablers here now. The Live Well team and now Sustainable Waihī Beach have got beach wheelchairs, a beach mat, the accessible water foundation and picnic table. The next stage we’re hoping for is an accessible changing room underneath the surf club. For me this is a dream come true.

“Goodness knows what Waihī Beach will look like in 10 years’ time but if it’s anything like this start, I’ll be spectacular.”

Dave said people who have mobility issues tend to look to holiday destinations that are accessible. “Now we can promote Waihī beach as a place to visit. I’ve already seen friends who are also wheelchair users come here over summer thanks to the beach wheelchairs and the beach mat that are available.”

