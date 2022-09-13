Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Former Roading Contract Manager Facing SFO Fraud And Corruption Charges Named

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 10:01 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office

A former roading contract manager facing Serious Fraud Office fraud and corruption charges can be named after losing a bid for continued name suppression.

Former Broadspectrum employee Jason Koroheke faces three charges of obtaining by deception and 12 charges of acceptance of gifts by agent.

In his role at Broadspectrum, Mr Koroheke was responsible for awarding road maintenance work to subcontractors. The SFO alleges Mr Koroheke was the primary offender in a number of schemes where he allegedly accepted gifts in exchange for awarding this work as well as submitting false invoices.

The subcontractors are alleged to have submitted invoices to Broadspectrum, both real and fake, which were authorised by Mr Koroheke. Once Broadspectrum paid the subcontractors, they are alleged to have used this money to provide gifts to Mr Koroheke in the form of cash, goods or services. In this way, Mr Koroheke is alleged to have benefitted by more than $1 million.

Four subcontractors who have also been charged in relation to the allegations are Frederick Pou and Jeanette Pou of Coastal Roading Contractors, Richard Motilal of Engineering and Aviation Supplies, and one other who has continuing name suppression.

Mr Koroheke, Mr and Mrs Pou, Mr Motilal and the remaining subcontractor have all pleaded not guilty.

Aurelian Mihai Hossu (also known as Michael Hossu), a former maintenance manager of Broadspectrum who worked with Mr Koroheke, pleaded guilty in April to four charges of acceptance of gifts by agent. He was sentenced to 11 months home detention in June.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Serious Fraud Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: COVID-19 Protection Framework Retired - NZ Moves Forward With Certainty


The COVID-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, will be removed from 11.59pm tonight, Monday 12 September, so all New Zealanders can continue to move forward with certainty, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Being Co-dependent On The Royals


For those who do not regard King Charles III as their liege lord, these have been a difficult few days, with the promise of more to come. One of the reasons that republican sentiment has been so absent from the media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is that the local republican movement has chosen not to comment until the official ten day period or mourning is over. In the absence of a lobby group to press for the republican option, the media has been unable/unwilling to kick off a debate on the desirability of maintaining the monarchy...
More>>



 
 


Government: Public Holiday On 26 September To Mark Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II
New Zealand will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a State Memorial Service and one-off public holiday on Monday 26 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced... More>>



UNANZ: Jacinda Ardern To Travel To New York To Attend UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to New York later this month to attend the UN General Assembly. "It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand... More>>


Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 