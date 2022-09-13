Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whānau Fun Day To Celebrate New Facilities At Orangapani Reserve

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Take a spin on the pump track or shoot a hoop on the basketball court to celebrate Orangapani Reserve’s new facilities at our whānau fun day this weekend.

Everyone is welcome to attend this fun event, which takes place between 1pm to 3pm, Saturday 17 September, with a range of activities and events available for people of all ages.

Te Maru o Mauao Basketball will be running basketball competitions throughout the afternoon and has giveaways up for grabs, and the Pyes Pa Tauriko Lions Club will be keeping everyone fed with a BBQ.

BMX Tauranga members will be providing tips on how best to ride the pump track for those wanting to get the most out of the 79-metre circuit.

The pump track and basketball court were recently installed in response to community feedback about the need for recreational opportunities for older children, and for more recreational opportunities at the Lakes. Shade over the playground will be added in the coming months.

Tauranga City Council Commissioner Bill Wasley says it’s the perfect time to celebrate, now that the major improvements at Orangapani Reserve have been completed.

“This weekend’s fun day is an opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate these new attractions, which are already getting lots of interest from the community,” he says.

Use of the pump track will be monitored over the coming months and early next year the Lakes community will be invited to take part in an online survey to help determine whether the track should be a permanent feature at the reserve.

These works are part of the Recreation at the Lakes project which sits amongst a number of parks projects being rolled-out in Tauranga.

For more information about the Recreation at the Lakes project and to stay up to date on progress, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/thelakes.

