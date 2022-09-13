Face Masks No Longer Required On Metlink Services
Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Metlink
Face masks are no longer required onboard Metlink bus,
rail, ferry and total mobility services following the
Government’s decision to remove the traffic light
system.
The change is part of a new phase in New
Zealand’s Covid 19 response which Prime Minister Jacinda
Ardern described as “a milestone”.
Metlink General
Manager Samantha Gain said while the requirement to wear a
face mask has ceased, guidance from the Ministry of Health
does still strongly recommend mask use on public transport
and as a result some passengers and drivers may choose to
continue wearing masks
“Face masks have and continue
to provide peace of mind for customers and drivers during
both the alert levels and the traffic light
system”.
“Please respect the decision of those who
continue to wear masks onboard our
services.”
“I’d like to thank our entire Metlink
community, from drivers and on-board staff to passengers and
customer facing staff for their co-operation and willingness
to get onboard with masks.”
Passengers can keep up
to date with any further changes on the Metlink network by
visiting metlink.org.nz or
downloading the Metlink
app.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from Metlink
on InfoPages.
The COVID-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, will be removed from 11.59pm tonight, Monday 12 September, so all New Zealanders can continue to move forward with certainty, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced...More>>
For those who do not regard King Charles III as their liege lord, these have been a difficult few days, with the promise of more to come. One of the reasons that republican sentiment has been so absent from the media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is that the local republican movement has chosen not to comment until the official ten day period or mourning is over. In the absence of a lobby group to press for the republican option, the media has been unable/unwilling to kick off a debate on the desirability of maintaining the monarchy...More>>