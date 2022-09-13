Face Masks No Longer Required On Metlink Services

Face masks are no longer required onboard Metlink bus, rail, ferry and total mobility services following the Government’s decision to remove the traffic light system.

The change is part of a new phase in New Zealand’s Covid 19 response which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as “a milestone”.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said while the requirement to wear a face mask has ceased, guidance from the Ministry of Health does still strongly recommend mask use on public transport and as a result some passengers and drivers may choose to continue wearing masks

“Face masks have and continue to provide peace of mind for customers and drivers during both the alert levels and the traffic light system”.

“Please respect the decision of those who continue to wear masks onboard our services.”

“I’d like to thank our entire Metlink community, from drivers and on-board staff to passengers and customer facing staff for their co-operation and willingness to get onboard with masks.”

Passengers can keep up to date with any further changes on the Metlink network by visiting metlink.org.nz or downloading the Metlink app.

