Food Rescue: A Social Investment With Excellent Returns

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 5:15 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance

Food rescue organisations are an excellent social investment returning $4.50 in value for every dollar invested, a new study has revealed.

The study was funded by the University of Otago Doctoral scholarship, the Resilience to Nature’s Challenges National Science Challenge and the Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance (AFRA). It examined the Social Return on Investment created by local food rescue organisations that collect nutritious surplus food from retailers and producers, and redistribute it to people in need.

“People instinctively know that food rescue organisations are valuable to their communities, especially with the rising cost of living,” says AFRA Engagement and Partnerships Lead, Iain Lees-Galloway. “This robust, evidence-based study confirms just how valuable food rescue is.”

Otago University PhD candidate Grace Clare led the study which demonstrates that food rescue creates value by reducing food waste, getting food to people in need, and increasing social connection.

“Food rescue organisations wanted a rigorous study that reliably demonstrates the value of investing in their work. This study is accredited by Social Value International which requires social return on investment reports to adhere to eight principles such as not over-claiming, including only what is material, and being transparent.

“The findings are timely with the Government considering whether or not to continue funding the food rescue sector. This report demonstrates that food rescue provides excellent value for money for the Government as well as for corporate and philanthropic funders.

“In 2021, AFRA members rescued 7,640 tonnes of food destined for landfill, stopped 2,025 tonnes of CO2 (equivalent) going into the atmosphere and provided over 29 million meals to our community.

“Food rescue is an important part of the solution to two of our greatest challenges - climate change and food insecurity. With the right resources, there is enormous scope for food rescue organisations to achieve even more than they do right now. As this report shows, food rescue is a tremendous investment in the future,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

A summary of the report can be viewed at www.impact.afra.org.nz

