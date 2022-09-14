Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On How Council Land Is Managed In Tauranga

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council is inviting the community to have a say on proposals about how council land is managed with feedback welcomed on topics such as operating businesses or hosting events.

The draft Use of Council Land Policy and its principles were developed after initial community and stakeholder feedback detailed how people want to use parks, reserves and stormwater reserves in the future. The ten principles included in the policy will be used to help decide what activities can take place on council land, and how to prioritise bookings when a clash occurs.

Tauranga City Council Community Services General Manager Barbara Dempsey says Tauranga is a growing city with a variety of land types, so it’s important to have consistent management protocols across the board.

“Council land will continue to be available to all and used for the benefit of the community, and this policy will ensure everyone has clear expectations when it comes to using parks and reserves in Tauranga.”

The draft policy also addresses which activities need to be booked, or obtain a licence or lease. Licence and lease terms, high performance sport, community gardens, memorials on council land, and requirements for commercial activities and mobile shops will also be outlined in the policy. It combines 10 existing policies regarding council land into a single, consolidated policy, and applies to council-owned or administered land and does not apply to Mauao or indoor facilities on council land.

Submissions close 5pm Wednesday, 12 October 2022. A final Use of Council Land Policy is expected to be adopted in December 2022.

For more information and to have your say visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/councilland

