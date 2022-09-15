Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Made In Manurewa Homicide Investigation

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the murder of two young children whose remains were discovered on 11 August at a Manurewa address have made an arrest.

Police can now confirm that a 42-year-old woman has been arrested in South Korea.

South Korean authorities arrested the woman today on a Korean arrest warrant pursuant to two charges of murder relating to the two young victims.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean Courts as a result of a request by NZ Police for an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the Republic of Korea (South Korea).

NZ Police have applied to have her extradited back to New Zealand to face the charges and have requested she remain in custody whilst awaiting the completion of the extradition process.

The investigation team would like to acknowledge the ongoing assistance and support of the South Korean Ministry of Justice, South Korean Prosecution Service and the Korean National Police Agency.

To have someone in custody overseas within such a short period of time has all been down to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the coordination by our NZ Police Interpol staff.

In the meantime, there is a number of enquiries to be completed both in New Zealand and overseas.

Police would also like to acknowledge the overwhelming support from the public since the commencement of a very challenging investigation.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are not in a position to make any further comment.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua, Counties Manukau CIB

