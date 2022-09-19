Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Revised Deer Welfare Code “Positive”

Monday, 19 September 2022, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Deer Industry NZ

Deer Industry NZ says a draft of an updated Deer Code of Welfare, released on Friday for public comment, is a positive forward-looking document.

“Most of the proposed changes to minimum standards are based on good farming practice. However, there are a few changes that will need further consideration by deer farmers and veterinarians who have experience with farmed deer,” says chief executive Innes Moffat.

He says the deer farming industry is well-known for its high standards of animal welfare. So the release of the revised Code is not a reflection of welfare concerns. It is simply the latest in a long list of Codes of Welfare for farm animals to be updated.

“The Code had a minor update in 2018 but most of the provisions have not been reviewed since 2007. This current review will stand us in good stead for at least the next decade.”

The revised Code has been drafted by the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) after consulting with DINZ, deer veterinarians, the Ministry for Primary Industries, animal welfare lobby groups and experts in animal welfare.

“We are pleased the Code clarifies the duties and responsibilities of farmers. Proposed changes include minimum standards for milking deer, an initiative that has been developed since the last Code was written,” he says.

“There’s more guidance on mating management, managing deer in enclosed spaces and a requirement for all farmers to have a written up-to-date animal health plan based on veterinary advice.”

As part of its review NAWAC is proposing a regulation prohibiting the use of electro-immobilisation devices on deer. Moffat says DINZ will support this change as these devices are not suitable for deer and their use has long been discouraged.

“We will also support the NAWAC recommendation that there be a new regulation requiring that where deer are managed in intensive winter grazing systems, clean drinking water is available in the grazing area at all times. This is simply a reflection of good farming practice.”

During October DINZ will be consulting with deer farmers before drafting a submission on the Code. Moffat strongly encourages farmers and others whose work involves handling deer, such as deer vets, transport operators and stock agents to read the draft code and to make their own submission. Submissions close at 5pm on 10 November.

Once consultation is complete and the Code is gazetted, DINZ will be making sure everyone in the industry has access to the new Code and is familiar with the expectations and requirements for handling and managing animals.

The draft Deer Code of Welfare is here: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/proposed-code-of-welfare-for-deer/
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Deer Industry NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 