Ahead Of Schedule And Sustainability Targets Exceeded: Good News All-round For Council Building Demolition

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 2:14 pm
Tauranga City Council

The demolition of Tauranga City Council’s old administration and library building in the city centre has finished ahead of schedule, on budget and has exceeded sustainability targets.

Commencing in June this year, the demolition of the building at 95 Willow Street was required to make way for our new civic precinct – Te Manawataki o Te Papa, the heartbeat of Te Papa.

A post-demolition report* has confirmed that a total of 3,240 tonnes of concrete and 396 tonnes of steel removed from the site was successfully recycled, achieving an impressive 100 per cent recovery rate for those materials.

The report also shows 89 per cent of all the material removed from the site during the demolition will be either recovered, recycled or reused, meeting waste processing obligations under the New Zealand Green Building Council Green Star reporting criteria. This result is well above the initial target of a 75 per cent recovery rate.

Commissioner Shad Rolleston says everyone involved should be extremely proud of the results, which reflect council’s commitment to making sure sustainability is at the forefront of its projects.

“From the outset, our goal for the demolition was to divert as much waste from landfill as possible and it’s great to see that ambition has been achieved,” says Shad.

“Before the demolition commenced, our Sustainability and Waste team rehomed thousands of unwanted items from the building to charities across the city, which are now putting them to good use.

“It’s great to see that approach has been followed right through to the end of the process by the project team and our construction partners, LT McGuinness,” says Shad.

“The sustainability philosophy that applied to the demolition will be carried forward into the design and build phase of Te Manawataki o Te Papa and reflected in the final Green Star accreditation for those buildings, once developed."

Shad says the fact that the demolition was completed six weeks ahead of schedule, due to the successful methodology used by the contractors, and on budget, was “the icing on the cake” for the project.

“We can now look forward to the future development of Te Manawataki o Te Papa, which will play an integral role in unlocking our city centre’s potential and revitalising its heart.”

LT McGuinness Project Manager Joe Plamus says the demolition was a success from an environmental and health and safety perspective.

“At LT McGuinness, we pride ourselves on forming and maintaining strong relationships. We would like to use this opportunity to thank local residents and businesses for your patience and support during the demolition," says Joe.

“Thanks also go to the council staff involved in the project. We're looking forward to working together on the next phase of Te Manawataki o Te Papa,” adds Joe.

Now that the demolition is finished, Geotech work is underway to inform planning for the design and construction of Te Manawataki o Te Papa. The programme of work will see a $303.4 million investment in developing the civic precinct in the city centre over the next eight years and includes facilities such as a civic whare (public meeting house), museum, library, and an exhibition space, as well as the associated landscaping.

Senior Programme Manager Beau Fraser says while initial preparation work is underway, a section of the old library’s first floor and the floor plates remain on site at Willow Street to keep the ground solid and reduce dust.

Some utilities and buildings will stay on site and be removed at a later date. The LT McGuinness site office and compound will also remain, ready for the next phase of the project.

“We’re pleased to let the community know that pedestrian access along Willow and Wharf Streets has been restored and people can now move through the area without disruption,” says Beau.

*To find out more and read the post-demolition report compiled by LT McGuinness’ waste removal sub-contractors Ward Demolition, click here.

The full story on local organisations that benefited from the rehoming of furniture items prior to the demolition can be found here.

