Experience Parliament After Dark With A Twilight Tour

Fancy a tour of Parliament with a side of three-course dinner at Bellamys? Experience Parliament after dark with a Twilight Tour.

Presented in partnership with Bellamys by Logan Brown, Twilight Tours are an exclusive opportunity to explore the heart of New Zealand’s democracy with a three-course meal included in the ticket price.

Spaces are limited, so book now for the four remaining Twilight Tours of 2022:

Thursday 29 September

Friday 28 October

Tuesday 29 November

Thursday 8 December.

The tour covers the Executive Wing (the Beehive), Parliament House, and the Parliamentary Library, sharing stories and history along the way.

Afterwards, guests are escorted to Bellamys, a restaurant previously only open to Members of Parliament, to enjoy a three-course menu designed by Head Chef Joshua Ross.

Each meal uses ingredients that are locally and sustainably sourced from across Aotearoa. Wine pairings for each dish are also available on request.

Head to the Parliament website for more information and to book your spot today.

Twilight Tours will be running at Parliament from 5:30pm on Thursday, 29 September; Friday, 28 October; Tuesday, 29 November; and Thursday, 8 December. Tickets cost $70+ booking fee and include a three-course meal at Bellamys by Logan Brown.

Click here for more information on tours of Parliament and to book your Twilight Tour.

For more information on tours of Parliament contact Visitor Services by email at tour.desk@parliament.govt.nz or phone 04 817 9503.

