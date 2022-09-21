This Friday 23rd September Is International Day Of Sign Languages

International Day of Sign Languages is a unique opportunity to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all Deaf people and other sign language users. New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) is one of Aotearoa’s three official languages.

Lachlan Keating, chief executive of Deaf Aotearoa, says in recent years, the profile of NZSL has been raised significantly. “From the daily COVID-19 media briefings with NZSL interpreters alongside the Prime Minister, to the mosque shooting, Whakaaro/White Island eruption and the Kaikoura Earthquakes, we have seen NZSL in the public eye like never before. But there is still so much more to be done.”

In 2022, Deaf Aotearoa is advocating for Deaf people like never before to have greater access to news and information, and for Deaf people to not have to lobby constantly for NZSL interpreters to be available when and where they need them.

Last month (August 2022), the New Zealand Government reported to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The Committee has now released its concluding observations which noted concerns about the lack of government information available in NZSL and recommended that the government increase funding for the training and employment of sign language interpreters, including trilingual interpreters who can interpret between NZSL, English and Te Reo Māori, and adopt a national standardised accreditation framework for sign language. Deaf Aotearoa supports the views expressed by the Committee and calls on the government to take swift action to address these issues.

In the meantime, there are some practical steps TV media in particular can take to ensure their news is reaching the Deaf community.

In general, Deaf people prefer to access news and information in their native or preferred language, NZSL, and there are a few ways TV news media can go about this.

For some Deaf people, captions are useful in increasing their access to news and information. However, to ensure all Deaf people have full access, ideally information is available in NZSL, either by having a NZSL interpreter on screen alongside the reporter, or by including a NZSL translation ‘picture-in-picture’ on screen.

Deaf Aotearoa is happy to arrange interpreting and translation services to ensure your news stories are accessible to the Deaf community this Friday 23rd September – International Day of Sign Languages.

